FMC Bida begins operating assisted reproductive techniques

Relief has come for couples and individuals who cannot reproduce on their own as the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida has said it has begun operating the Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) Service, the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI).

The service which is now available in the centre is aimed to assist patients/individuals who cannot reproduce through the natural fertilisation process of intercourse between a man and woman. The ‘New Telegraph’ gathered that those individuals who have unexplained infertility stand a very great chance of benefiting from the new services available in the hospital. While speaking with Journalists, leader of the team, Dr. Bernard Folorunsho Adewale said that the IUI will be a solution to curb the challenge of infertility and will go a long way in putting smiles on faces of lots of families who have been longing to have their babies. He explained that the process will help to improve the conventional method of how women conceive and help monitor how the eggs develop.

He added that the unit is in the process of recruiting its first batch of patients and that they are already receiving a very high response and cooperation from the patients. Furthermore, he stated that the management has been magnanimous enough to ensure it brings this to the doorstep of the community at an affordable rate of just N100,000. Accordingly, Adewale said: “For Foilliculometry (follicular tracking) per session, the price is among the cheapest in Nigeria and I call on the public to take advantage of this very new development and help themselves and their loved ones.”

