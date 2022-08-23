FMC Owo: Union leader debunks closure of hospital 

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo has said that there was no truth in the alleged report in some sections of the media that the institution has been closed down following the strike embarked upon by resident doctors.

The Chairman, United Health Workers Association of FMC Owo, Comrade Omoniyi Joseph Olajide who debunked the story while reacting to the report, said the news was a deliberate attempt to mislead the general public

According to him, “The FMC, Owo is not closed; it’s only resident doctors that decided to go on strike, citing stress.”

The chairman said “Apart from 85 resident doctors in the hospital, there are 71 consultants in various fields of medicine apart from two youth corps doctors, 21 house officers and seven locum doctors.”

“I believe that the situation in FMC, Owo is not the worst in the country. It’s rather unfortunate that the resident doctors in Owo have decided to portray the hospital in a bad light. There are many good things going on in the hospital to showcase rather than destroy the image of the hospital.”

He noted that the demands of the resident doctors was not peculiar to FMC Owo alone, adding that it was a general problem which the Federal Ministry of Health was making frantic efforts to resolve.

He however appealed to the striking resident doctors to call off the strike, saying the FMOH has already waded into the matter.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...