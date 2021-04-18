FMC personnel can compete globally –Minister

…As centre requests upgrade to teaching hospital

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora has described the medical personnel of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, as globally competent.

This is also as the Medical Director of the. Centre, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu requested the Federal Government to upgrade the FMC, Owerri to a teaching hospital to further enhance its capacity to render the quality and size of services it is known for.

The Minister acknowledged that the request by the Management of the Centre for an upgrade to a teaching hospital status is valid and timely. Addressing management and members of staff dur- ing his visit to the Centre at the weekend, the Minister expressed happiness that peace and cooperation have returned to the facility after an extended period of industrial disharmony

With the records and achievements posted by Dr. Kingsley Achigbu led management, I make bold to state that FMC, Owerri has quality personnel that can compete with anyone across the world. He commended the centre for its pivotal role in the management of Covid-19 pandemic in Imo State and indeed Nigeria.

Mamora said: “the projects commissioned here today bear eloquent testimonies of prudent management of resources and sterling leadership qualities of the Medical Director (MD) with the full cooperation of staff.” The Minister however noted that the Health ministry was already addressing issues of outsourcing of medical professionals as raised by the Medical Director. “I must state that the request by the MD to upgrade the centre to a teaching hospital is legitimate and proactive”, he said. He however advised the FMC Owerri to go ahead and initiate the process of upgrading the centre to a teaching hospital, adding that the management must work towards achieving that objective in consultation and collaboration with the state government.

He assured the center that when they have done their part, the ministry will do the needful. Earlier in his address, the Medical Director of the Centre, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu in a detailed submission, enumerated the myriad of achievements recorded under his administration, the challenges faced by the facility, the short, medium and long term objectives of the centre.

According to Achigbu, the centre which was designated a federal medical centre in 1995 is presently one of the largest and busiest in the country.

