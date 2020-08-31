FMC, Yola separates conjoined twins

…babies get Bayelsa dep gov’s N1m, scholarship

A team of medical experts at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, has successfully separated conjoined twins.

The separation of the twins, Grace and Mercy, who were brought from Bayelsa State, was the third in the hospital. The first of such was carried out in 2013, while the second was in 2018. This was as the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, at the weekend announced that he would take care of the upkeep and education one of the first twins, named Mercy, up to the university level.

According to him, Mercy shares the same name with his mother and wife. At an elaborate occasion to celebrate the feat on the hospital premises in Yola on Saturday, its Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Awwal Muhammad Abubakar, said the success was attained as a result of the interventions of the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and Chief Emeka Offor Foundation donated modern equipment which enabled the hospital to carry out the operation successfully.

During the case presentation, Abubakar said the twins were delivered on December 12, 2019 through a Caesarean Section (CS) in Bayelsa State and were taken to FMC, Yenagoa, after they were identified to be conjoined and were stabilised.

He added that the management of the FMC, Yenagoa, contacted the FMC, Yola, for the surgery which they agreed to perform. The CMD noted that transporting the twins presented a challenge as the conjoined twins could not be transported via a commercial flight because of some inherent challenges and psychological effect. Abubakar thanked the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for offering to transport them to Yola free of charge.

He, however, regretted that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic delayed the surgery because the hospital shutdown surgeries. According to him, only emergency surgeries were done.

The CMD noted that the conjoined twins, who have separate organs, shared only one liver. The SGF, Mustapha, thanked the management of FMC and all those who contributed in one way or the other to the successful separation of the conjoined twins.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who applauded the team for the successful operation, expressed satisfaction on the three operations performed in the hospital.

The governor appealed to the Federal Government to uplift the hospital to what he called “Conjoined Twins Medical Centre.” Responding, the twins’ father, Mr. Raphael Ayebaiyeni, thanked the Federal Government, NAF and management of the FMC for such unlimited hospitality accorded them especially the free medical services on his children.

Ayebaiyeni added that since they were brought to Yola, the FMC took charge of them free of charge which also culminated into the surgery which was also conducted free of charge. Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Ewhrujakpo, also made a cash donation of N1 million to the twins.

He said the gesture was his personal contribution to the upkeep of the twins, pending a formal reception of the twins by Governor Douye Diri at a later date. Ewhrujakpo said the twins, Grace and Mercy Ayebaiyeni, were the first to be successfully separated through surgery in the South-South zone.

Earlier while receiving the babies on arrival at the Bayelsa International Airport, the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Yenagoa, Dr. Dennis Alagoa, said the surgery was done at the FMC, Yola. He said that a team of pediatric surgeons and healthcare experts from the two medical institutions collaborated to achieve the feat while the NAF provided logistics for medical evacuation from Yenagoa to Yola.

Like this: Like Loading...