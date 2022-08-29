FMDQ admits CitiTrust Holdings Commercial Paper

In another remarkable achievement, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange) has welcomed the registration of CitiTrust Holdings Plc ₦50.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

The successful registration of the CP Programme following the approval of the Board Listings and Markets Committee attests to the highly efficient time-to-market and uniquely tailored securities admission service offered by the Exchange.

This significant milestone for CitiTrust Holdings PLC (CitiTrust Holdings or the Company), a leading Pan- African financial and investment conglomerate in Nigeria, has seen it join other corporate institutions across various sectors of the econo my, enjoying the benefits of visibility, transparency and liquidity for issuers and issues that come with the FMDQ Exchange Quotations Service.

This CP Programme registration, which is sponsored by Boston Advisory Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange – strategically positions CitiTrust Holdings to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt markets.

By the registration of its CP Programme and quotation of subsequent CPs from the Programme on FMDQ Exchange, the company will avail on exceptional benefits, which include, but are not limited to, unrivalled and efficient platform for access to capital, enhanced investor confidence, continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, effective price formation, and increased global visibility.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...