FMDQ admits CPs for Total Nigeria, two others

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ) has admitted for listing quotation of Total Nigeria Plc’s N2.25 billion Series 1 and N12.75 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers under its N30.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.

Also admitted are Mixta Real Estate Plc’s N2.00 billion Series 32 Commercial Paper under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme, as well as the registration of Valency Agro Nigeria Limited’s N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme, on its platform.

According to FMDQ, the debut issuance of Total Nigeria Plc, following a volatile period for the oil and gas industry as disrupted by the COVID-19, demonstrates innovation and confidence in the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) towards supporting the vibrancy of this sector and in turn the reactivation of the Nigerian economy.

The issue attracted significant demand from a wide range of investors – resulting in a subscription level of over four times the initial issue size – a demonstration of investor confidence in the company. Commenting on the quotation of the issue, the Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr. Imrane Barry, said: “the programme was set up to enable the company further broaden its sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets, while also reducing its overall funding costs.”

He thanked investors for supporting the company’s debut Issue and commended the financial advisers, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, for ensuring the success of the issue despite the challenging environment.

Also commenting on the quotation, Tokunbo Aturamu, Head of Debt Capital Markets, Stanbic IBTC Capital, expressed his delight that Total Nigeria had joined the growing list of blue-chip corporates who have embraced CP issuances in the Nigerian debt capital markets as a means of funding their working capital requirements.

He also thanked the Board and Management of Total Nigeria for the opportunity given to Stanbic IBTC Capital to act as Sole Arranger, as well as Joint Dealer alongside FBNQuest Merchant Bank, to the N15.00 billion debut CP issuance under the Programme. In his remarks, the Managing Director, Valency International Pte Ltd, Mr. Sunil Dhanuka, said: “We are glad for the successful registration of Valency Agro’s N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme

