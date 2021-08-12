Business

FMDQ admits Dangote Cement Series 1 bond

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ) has approved the listing of the Dangote Cement Plc’s N3.64 billion Series 1 (Tranche A), N10.45 billion Series 1 (Tranche B) and N35.91 billion Series 1 (Tranche C) Fixed Rate Bonds under its N300.00 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Programme on its platform. The listing comes shortly after the successful registration of the Dangote Cement Plc ₦100.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme within the same period.

The Multi-Instrument Programme allows the Issuer to raise funds from the DCM through the issuance of various medium- to long-term debt securities such as green bonds, sukuk etc., which enables the Issuer leverage the depth and breadth of the Nigerian DCM. The proceeds from the Dangote Cement Plc Series 1 Tranches 1- 3 bonds will be used to fund expansion projects, refinance short-term debts, as well as working capital expenditure. Commenting on the successful bond issuance, Mr. Michel Puchercos, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement, stated: “This bond issuance allows us move a step further in achieving our expansion objectives and will be deployed to projects instrumental in supporting our export strategy while improving our cost competitiveness.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Massilia Motors assures of after-sales support for Pajero

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After a successful 39 years run, and more than 3.3 million global sales, the production of the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero will be stopped by next year, gradually leaving the stage for the now popular Pajero Sport.   Though the production will cease next year, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, has […]
Business

$36bn market: Coconut as Nigeria’s low hanging fruit

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

As the Federal Government maps out plans to partake in the $36 billion global coconut market, the produce may be another low hanging fruit that could make a positive difference in Nigeria’s economy, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports To a majority of people, coconut is just another class of fruit, birthed by coconut palm. Its crispy edibility […]
Business

Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

Posted on Author Reporter

    Bitcoin rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption. The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit $61,222.22 on Saturday, its highest in nearly a month. It was slightly lower at $59,907 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica