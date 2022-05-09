Business

FMDQ admits Dufil Prima Foods’ N30bn CPs

Posted on

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ) has announced the approval of the Dufil Prima Foods Plc N8.00 billion Series 5 and N22.00 billion Series 6 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N30.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform. Dufil Prima Foods Plc is a consumer food manufacturing company based in Nigeria and a subsidiary of Tolaram Group that manufactures and distributes food products such as instant noodles, vegetable cooking oil, baking flour, amongst others.

 

According to a statement from the Exchange, the quotation of these CPs, which are sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, strategically positions Dufil to raise shortterm finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM). The proceeds from the CPs will be used to refinance the food giant’s short-term debt obligation as well as support its working capital.

 

“As more corporate institutions continue to tap the CP market to meet their short-term funding needs and liquidity requirements, FMDQ Exchange has remained relentless in taking the necessary steps towards promoting transparency, governance, integrity and efficiency in the Nigerian CP market and overall debt capital market.

 

“FMDQ Exchange will, through the championing of key market development initiatives, take commendable steps to support the realisation of a globally competitive financial market and vibrant economy,” the Exchange noted.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

