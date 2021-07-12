Business

FMDQ admits FBNQuest Merchant Bank's CP

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ) has through its Board Listings and Markets Committee approved the quotation of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N7.34 billion Series 19 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N100.00 billion CP Programme, on its platform.

 

The net proceeds from the CP will support the issuer’s short term funding requirements. FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (FBNQuest MB) is a merchant banking firm that offers an array of financial services, including Coverage & Corporate Banking, Financial Advisory, Debt Capital Markets, Equity Capital Markets, Institutional Sales, Fixed Income Currency & Treasury and Wealth Management.

The Bank is committed to finding innovative solutions for its client base of high net-worth individuals, small and medium enterprises, corporates, financial institutions and governments, whilst catering to their diverse financial needs.

 

According to a statement from FMDQ, the timely admission of this CP issue, and in general, all securities on FMDQ Exchange, is reflective of the potential of the Nigerian debt capital market and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

 

In line with the value proposition of FMDQ Exchange, the CP, shall be availed global visibility (through the Exchange’s website and systems), governance, continuous information disclosure to protect investors’ interest and credible price formation, amongst other benefits derived from the FMDQ Exchange platform.

