Business

FMDQ admits Fidelity Bank’s N41.21bn bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the listing of the Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 N41.21 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its N100.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme to its platform.

 

The concurrent listings and quotations by corporates across diverse sectors continue to validate FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing and quotation of debt securities in the Nigerian financial market.

 

It also lays credence to the innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence for which the exchange is reputed for as endorsed by issuers, investors, and other market stakeholders.

 

This significant listing will allow the Issuer, Fidelity Bank Plc, a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over five million customers serviced across 250 business offices, fund key activities that will ultimately translate in the development of the banking sector and the Nigerian economy at large.

 

In a statement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “This is a landmark bond issuance. It is by far the largest local bond transaction by any commercial bank in Nigeria, thus validating the continued investor confidence in our well-experienced management team.

 

“By registering and listing the bonds on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Fidelity Bank has provided its bondholders a robust and transparent platform that will improve the liquidity and visibility of their investments.”

 

The Co-CEO, Planet Capital Limited, Dr. Tony Anonyai, stated: “The success of the issuance firmly establishes the bank’s position as one of the leading banks in the country and further sets it on the strategic trajectory for market dominance in the coming years. This listing makes for liquidity and price discovery in the marketplace which is a sweetener for the investors.

 

“FMDQ remains committed to articulating and pioneering, with the support of its key stakeholders, innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid, and diverse.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gain by N26bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.20 per cent. Market watchers attributed development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on under value stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 51.02 basis points or 0.20 per cent to close […]
Business

#EndSARS protests: Josepdam donates PCs, UPS to NPA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the dust raised from #EndSARS protests gradually settles, more sympathisers are still besieging the Lagos headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to express solidarity with the management over the attack and vandslisation of the premises by hoodlums, who masqueraded as protesters.   The latest in this regard is one of the terminal operators, […]
Business

Fed: Economic growth’ll remain muted until virus contained

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The U.S. economic slowdown is likely to continue as more restrictions are put in place to control the coronavirus epidemic, and Americans will have to learn to “live with” the virus for the rest of the year, two Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Consumer spending will probably remain weak relative to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica