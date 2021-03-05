FMDQ admits Fidson Healthcare’s N10bn CP

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of FMDQ Holdings Plc has through its Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee, approved the registration of the Fidson Healthcare Plc’s N10.00 billion Commercial Paper programme on its platform. According to a statement from FMDQ, the milestone has seen the pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Nigeria join other corporate institutions across various sectors of the economy, to not only raise capital to support its business operations, but to also enjoy the benefits of visibility, transparency and liquidity that come with FMDQ’s Quotation Service.

Fidson, which runs a ‘Current Good Manufacturing Practice’ Compliant facility, is crafting an exemplary architecture for the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry by playing defining roles in the emergence of a new generation of industry players, as the importance of the pharmaceutical industry to the prosperity of the global economy cannot be overemphasised. The Chief Financial Officer, Fidson Healthcare, Imokha Ayebae, in a statement, said: “We are glad about the successful registration of Fidson Healthcare Plc’s ₦10.00 billion CP Programme on the FMDQ platform.

“This is particularly significant as it coincides with the company’s 26th anniversary on March 1, 2021. Since its inception in 1995, Fidson Healthcare Plc has remained committed to the growth of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. “This strategic move aligns with our vision to be the preferred healthcare provider as a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

