Business

FMDQ admits more Coleman Technical Industrie’s commercial papers

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), through consistent collaboration with its stakeholders, has continued to deepen and effectively position the Nigerian debt markets for growth in support of the realisation of a globally competitive and vibrant economy. FMDQ Exchange in a statement announced the quotation of the Coleman Technical Industries Limited N2.51 billion Series 5 and N7.50 billion Series 6 Commercial Papers (“CPs”) under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange Platform. Coleman Technical Industries Limited (“Coleman” or the “Issuer”) is West Africa’s largest producer and distributor of electrical wires and cables. The quotation of these CPs, sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor), Afrinvest Capital Limited, CardinalStone Partners Limited, FSDH Capital Limited and SFS Financial Services Limited – all Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, strategically positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt markets. The issuer will also benefit from FMDQ Exchange’s diversified market stakeholders, its highly responsive and efficient listing and quotation processes, and credible benchmark pricing required for appropriate portfolio valuation, amongst others.

Speaking on the successful issuance of the CPs, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Coleman Technical Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan, stated: “We are delighted to have successfully concluded our series 5 & 6 CP issuance in the Nigerian debt markets. “The issuance comes at a positive time for Coleman, on the heels of a strong 2022 first half earnings and continuing success in our capital management program. “Diversifying our funding sources with this CP issuance at a competitive rate will further enable us to achieve our strategic objectives. We are pleased by the success of the CP issuance and grateful to the investor community for supporting the transaction.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NOVA wins Bond Offering of the Year awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NOVA Merchant Bank has emerged winner of the ‘Bond Offering of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDay Bank and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. It clinched the prize for its extremely successful N10 billion seven-year subordinated unsecured bond, which was oversubscribed by 300 per cent. The bank was crowned with the award in recognition of […]
Business

N500m debt: AMCON takes over Northrich Technologies’ assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the assets of Northrich Technologies Limited over N500 million debt. In a statement, AMCON said the action followed a Federal High Court ruling by Justice Anwuli Chikere, which ordered the corporation and its appointed law firm, Mildred & Patriarch Attorneys, to take over assets of […]
Business

Colgate launches campaign to drive cavity awareness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Colgate, the world’s leading and the most chosen toothpaste brand, has launched a new thematic campaign to drive awareness around cavities and oral care in general in the Nigeria market with a new thematic campaign tagged “Calcium in, Cavities out.”. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, Mr. Girish Sharma, the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica