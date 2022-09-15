FMDQ admits more Coleman Technical Industrie’s commercial papers

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), through consistent collaboration with its stakeholders, has continued to deepen and effectively position the Nigerian debt markets for growth in support of the realisation of a globally competitive and vibrant economy. FMDQ Exchange in a statement announced the quotation of the Coleman Technical Industries Limited N2.51 billion Series 5 and N7.50 billion Series 6 Commercial Papers (“CPs”) under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange Platform. Coleman Technical Industries Limited (“Coleman” or the “Issuer”) is West Africa’s largest producer and distributor of electrical wires and cables. The quotation of these CPs, sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor), Afrinvest Capital Limited, CardinalStone Partners Limited, FSDH Capital Limited and SFS Financial Services Limited – all Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, strategically positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt markets. The issuer will also benefit from FMDQ Exchange’s diversified market stakeholders, its highly responsive and efficient listing and quotation processes, and credible benchmark pricing required for appropriate portfolio valuation, amongst others.

Speaking on the successful issuance of the CPs, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Coleman Technical Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan, stated: “We are delighted to have successfully concluded our series 5 & 6 CP issuance in the Nigerian debt markets. “The issuance comes at a positive time for Coleman, on the heels of a strong 2022 first half earnings and continuing success in our capital management program. “Diversifying our funding sources with this CP issuance at a competitive rate will further enable us to achieve our strategic objectives. We are pleased by the success of the CP issuance and grateful to the investor community for supporting the transaction.”

