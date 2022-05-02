Business

FMDQ admits N45.30bn corporate bonds in March

Total value of corporate bonds listed on FMDQ Exchange in March 2022 was N45.30 billion, representing a 51.03 per cent (N47.20 billion) month-onmonth (MoM) decrease from the value of corporate bonds listed in February 2022 (N92.50 billion) despite the MoM increase in the number of listings from two to three bonds.

 

According to a report obtained from FMDQ, corporate bond listings varied across Oil & Gas (2) and Transportation & Logistics sectors (1). Similarly, total value of Commercial Papers (CPs) quoted on FMDQ Exchange in March 2022 was N72.06 billion, representing a MoM decrease of 26.33 per cent (N25.76 billion) from the value of CPs quoted in February 2022 (N97.82 billion).

 

“Quoted CPs varied across Fi-nancial services (6), Agriculture (1) and Manufacturing (4) sectors. In March 2022, total outstanding value for corporate bonds and CPs increased MoM by 3.28 per cent (N32.58 billion) and 21.84 per cent (N50.86 billion) to N1,026.15 billion and N283.75 billion respectively,” FMDQ noted. According to the report, the DMO sold T.bills valued at N410.72 billion across its auctions in March 2022.

 

Although, this exceeded the amount offered (N237.29 billion) indicating the sustained demand for T.bills, it represents a 13.16 per cent (N62.25 billion) MoM decrease in T.bills sold relative to February 2022 (N472.97 billion).

 

Similarly, the DMO sold 10Y and 20Y FGN Bonds valued at N297.01billion indicating its sustained demand1 although it represents a 28.50 per cent (N118.41 billion) MoM decrease from the N415.42 billion sold for the same issues in February 2022.

 

In March 2022, CBN sold OMO Bills worth N170.00 billion representing 100 per cent of the amount offered (N170.00 billion) and 37.04 per cent (N100.00 billion) decrease from N270.00 billion worth of OMO bills sold in February 2022.

 

