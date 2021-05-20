FMDQ admits Nigerian Breweries’ CPs on its platform

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval for the quotation of the Nigerian Breweries Plc’s N1.05 billion Series 12, N0.94 billion Series 13, and N2.67 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N100.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on its platform. According to a statement from FMDQ, this brings the total CPs series issued by the issuer, since the renewal of its N100.00 billion CP Programme in 2019, to N156.20 billion, with a total of N14.76 billion currently active. In a statement provided by the Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Rob Kleinjan, he said: “Nigerian Breweries Plc is delighted to announce the quotation of series 12 – 14 CP issuances under its N100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme. We are pleased with the continuous opportunity to access alternative source of funding to meet our short-term working capital needs.” Also, the co-sponsors to the issue and Registration Member (Quotations) on FMDQ Exchange – FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, through the Head, Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, Mr. Oluseun Olatidoye, stated that “the cosponsors are delighted about the quotation of Nigerian Breweries Plc series 12 – 14 CP issuance under the N100.00 billion programme.
