Business

FMDQ admits Nigerian Breweries’ CPs on its platform

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval for the quotation of the Nigerian Breweries Plc’s N1.05 billion Series 12, N0.94 billion Series 13, and N2.67 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N100.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on its platform. According to a statement from FMDQ, this brings the total CPs series issued by the issuer, since the renewal of its N100.00 billion CP Programme in 2019, to N156.20 billion, with a total of N14.76 billion currently active. In a statement provided by the Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Rob Kleinjan, he said: “Nigerian Breweries Plc is delighted to announce the quotation of series 12 – 14 CP issuances under its N100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme. We are pleased with the continuous opportunity to access alternative source of funding to meet our short-term working capital needs.” Also, the co-sponsors to the issue and Registration Member (Quotations) on FMDQ Exchange – FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, through the Head, Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, Mr. Oluseun Olatidoye, stated that “the cosponsors are delighted about the quotation of Nigerian Breweries Plc series 12 – 14 CP issuance under the N100.00 billion programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FSDH forecasts 10% MPR for 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  PREDICTION Apex bank will continue to drive economic recovery   Analysts at FSDH Merchant Bank have predicted that as part of efforts to drive economic recovery, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to cut the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- to 10.0 per cent in 2021. […]
Business

LCCI to FG: Intervene in Customs’ unilateral dispute resolution

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is seeking an independent dispute resolution framework that will improve trade facilitation at the gateways. Specifically, the chamber is asking that a mechanism be put in place to resolve disputes between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the country’s business community. LCCI has urged President Muhammadu Buhari […]
Business

NITDA to businesses: Brace for new realities on data protection

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged businesses in the country to be prepared for the new realities of data protection practices that would be ushered in by the Data Protection Bill 2020 once passed into law. The Director-General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, gave this hint during a virtual workshop organised for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica