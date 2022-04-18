Business

FMDQ admits Prima Corporation series 2 CP on its Platform

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has welcomed the quotation of the Prima Corporation Limited’s N7.02 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N30.00 billion CP Programme on its platform. Prima Corporation Limited is a leading manufacturer of preforms and caps in West Africa, supplying a host of international and local brands.

 

According to the Securities Exchange, the admission of the CP, and in general, all securities on FMDQ Exchange, are reflective of the potential of the Nigerian debt capital market and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

 

“This CP, which is sponsored by United Capital Plc, a registration member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, shall be availed the benefits of the value-driven quotation service on the Exchange, including global visibility through its website and systems, transparency through its inclusion in the FMDQ Daily Quotations List, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure through FMDQ’s Quoted Commercial Paper Status Report, to protect investor interest.

 

“The Exchange will continue to work closely with its stakeholders to provide access to capital for issuers seeking to raise debt finance by providing an enabling platform that promotes requisite secondary market liquidity, among other benefits.

 

“As part of its drive to provide extraordinary value to its stakeholders and foster development in the Nigerian financial markets at large, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited continues to avail its credible and efficient platform as well as its tailored registration, listing and quotation services to suit the needs of its varied market stakeholders,” the Exchange noted.

 

