FMDQ admits UBN CPs on its platform

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the quotation of the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc N2.58 billion Series 8 and N32.38 billion Series 9 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N100.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform. According to a statement from the exchange, the admissions on FMDQ Exchange are yet again reflective of the potential of the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

They also validate the efficient processes and integrated systems through which FMDQ Holdings Plc (“FMDQ Group) and its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, and FMDQ Depository Limited – has sustained its integrated service delivery to the market and its diverse stakeholders.

The proceeds from the quotation of these issuances, which were co-sponsored by FMDQ Exchange Registration Member (Quotations) – Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited – lead sponsor; Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited; and UCML Capital Limited – will be used to support Union Bank’s short-term funding requirements, thus validating the Exchange’s mandate to provide a reliable platform to support the capital raising needs of the stakeholders. The Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Emeka Okonkwo, commented that “the series 8 and 9 commercial paper issuance under our N100.00 billion Domestic Debt Issuance programme is another strategic milestone in our bid to establish Union Bank as a leading financial institution in Nigeria.

