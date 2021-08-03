Business

FMDQ admitted N2.07trn securities in 2020

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Dr. Kingsley Obiora, Group Chairman of the Board of Directors, FMDQ Group, while speaking on the product and market development activities of FMDQ’s capital markets subsidiaries, stated that FMDQ Exchange’s Securities admission business saw 82 securities, with a total value of N2.07 trillion, admitted on its platform in 2020.

 

Addressing shareholders at 9th AGM in Lagos, Obiora, represented by Mr. Jibril Aku, the Group Vice Chairman of the Board, noted that the exchange activated its equity market development project during the year, with relevant activities  commencing in earnest towards full operationalisation of the market.

 

“Also, the FMDQ Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) Market Development Project, following significant financial markets developments (such as the long-awaited introduction of netting and other relevant laws in the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2004, to include netting and other relevant provisions in 2020), has advanced towards the eventual launch of the FMDQ ETD Market, with the planned introduction of pioneer fixed income products later in 2021,” he said.

 

Speaking on FMDQ Clear, the Chairman stated that the receipt of  an Approval-in-Principle from SEC in September 2020 on its registration as Nigeria’s foremost Central Counterparty (CCP) and a full registration from SEC in 2021, has effectively positioned FMDQ Clear for the actualisation of the company’s vision of becoming a globally accepted CCP by 2025.

 

FMDQ Depository was not left out of the mix, as it also achieved considerable growth as evidenced in the admission of a total of 21 securities valued at circa N411.00 billion in 2020, driven by the activation of its market penetration strategy for its securities-related services, despite the downturn in the operating environment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Expert tasks SEC DG on master plan implementation

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Professor of capital market, Uche Uwaleke, said the starting point for newly appointed Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, and his team is assessment of the implementation of the capital market master plan to determine outstanding issues with a view to revising and updating the roadmap. Thereafter, Uche said the management should […]
Business

Total oil: COVID-19 outbreak dips earnings

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Shutdown of global stock markets, restrictions on trade and travel across several countries due to COVID-19 affected earnings of Total Oil Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes   The oil industry has continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flow due to challenges in the operating environment. Total Oil Nigeria Plc, like others, has continued to […]
Business

New online conversation app, ‘tribe naija’ berths in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A new online conversation app, tribe naija, has berthed in the Nigerian online space. The app is a communitybased platform specifically developed for Nigerians to network and have conversations on issues of common interest. The app, which is currently available for download on the Google Apps store and IOS for iPhone users, is a brainchild […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica