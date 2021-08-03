FMDQ admitted N2.07trn securities in 2020

Dr. Kingsley Obiora, Group Chairman of the Board of Directors, FMDQ Group, while speaking on the product and market development activities of FMDQ’s capital markets subsidiaries, stated that FMDQ Exchange’s Securities admission business saw 82 securities, with a total value of N2.07 trillion, admitted on its platform in 2020.

Addressing shareholders at 9th AGM in Lagos, Obiora, represented by Mr. Jibril Aku, the Group Vice Chairman of the Board, noted that the exchange activated its equity market development project during the year, with relevant activities commencing in earnest towards full operationalisation of the market.

“Also, the FMDQ Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) Market Development Project, following significant financial markets developments (such as the long-awaited introduction of netting and other relevant laws in the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2004, to include netting and other relevant provisions in 2020), has advanced towards the eventual launch of the FMDQ ETD Market, with the planned introduction of pioneer fixed income products later in 2021,” he said.

Speaking on FMDQ Clear, the Chairman stated that the receipt of an Approval-in-Principle from SEC in September 2020 on its registration as Nigeria’s foremost Central Counterparty (CCP) and a full registration from SEC in 2021, has effectively positioned FMDQ Clear for the actualisation of the company’s vision of becoming a globally accepted CCP by 2025.

FMDQ Depository was not left out of the mix, as it also achieved considerable growth as evidenced in the admission of a total of 21 securities valued at circa N411.00 billion in 2020, driven by the activation of its market penetration strategy for its securities-related services, despite the downturn in the operating environment.

