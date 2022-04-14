Business

FMDQ approves registration of N2bn SKLD Integrated Services CP

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has announced the approval of the registration of the SKLD Integrated Services Limited N2.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme on its platform. SKLD Integrated Services Limited is an integrated corporate entity providing educational and office supplies, branded product distribution, technology, garment manufacturing and humanitarian aid procurement services through contracts, wholesale, retail and online channels. According to a statement from FMDQ, the CP Programme, which is sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian DCM easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme limit.

Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Deputy Managing Director, SKLD Integrated Services Limited, Mr. Tayo Osiyemi, stated: “The successful es-tablishment of our N2.00 billion CP Programme confirms SKLD Integrated Services Limited’s ambition to harness the Nigerian capital market, in funding its operations and strategy. “It also gives credence to SKLD’s belief in the Nigerian DCM and puts the Company in a position to broaden its potential funding sources and create superior value. We remain steadfast in our objective to unlock value for our stakeholders, while deepening penetration as a supplier of humanitarian relief materials and contract manufacturing for local fashion outfits and contractors. We look forward to a warm reception as we engage with capital market investors under this programme.”

 

Our Reporters

