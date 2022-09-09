FMDQ delights youths with 2022 Financial Literacy Summer Camp

In furtherance of its commitment to fostering financial literacy in the younger generation, FMDQ Group Plc through its flagship corporate responsibility programme, ‘FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme’ (FMDQ-Next) – a learning and development initiative aimed at promoting financial market awareness and literacy among students across all levels (primary, secondary, and tertiary), as well as fresh graduates – successfully organised the 3rd edition of its FMDQ- Next Summer Camp Programme (“the Programme”) at its business complex, Exchange Place, in Lagos. The free and highly coveted Summer Camp Programme, designed for Primary School (ages 8–10) and Secondary School (ages 11–16) students, was delivered in four (4) Streams, on August 3 – 26, 2022. The programme provided fun and exciting learning experiences, through interactive financial market exercises and activities, offering the young participants the opportunity to learn about the workings of financial markets, the concept of savings and investment, the various investment vehicles, and the roles of the different financial market participants, amongst other valuable learnings. Surpassing expectations, the programme positively impacted one hundred and thirty (130) students, who were prestigiously catered for in FMDQ’s well-equipped business complex, with access to the FMDQ worldclass Archives, the FMDQ Studio, and trading sessions through the FMDQ market systems.

