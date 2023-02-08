Business

FMDQ Depository becomes joins International Securities Services Association

In furtherance of the advancement of its business development agenda through strategic alignment with relevant international professional bodies, FMDQ Depository Limited (“FMDQ Depository” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of FMDQ Group PLC (“FMDQ Group”), has announced its approval as a member of the International Securities Services Association (“ISSA” or the “Association”).

FMDQ Depository, a Central Securities Depository (“CSD”) registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, considers this approval beneficiary to the execution of its mandate to provide a safe depository for financial markets assets, a robust platform for collateral services and transfer agency, as well as facilitate effective settlement of capital market transactions, thereby reducing operational risk and improving efficiency. ISSA, founded over 40 years ago, is a global industry association that facilitates collaboration with its members and provides the leadership necessary to drive changes in the securities services industry.

Speaking on the membership acceptance, Mr. Bola Onadele Koko, Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group PLC, stated: “FMDQ Depository is excited to become a Member of ISSA, the leading global securities services industry association that connects members, such as CSDs and other firms that are involved in all aspects of the securities value chain, for the purpose of effecting positive change that impacts the industry. “Our acceptance as a member of this well-established and innovative association is a testament to our commitment to being a foremost and diversified depository in Africa by 2025.”

 

