FMDQ Exchange admits Accelerex SPV bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange) has announced the admission for listing on its platform, the Accelerex SPV Plc N2.28 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond under its N20.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme. Accelerex SPV Plc (the “Issuer”) is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Global Accelerex Limited to raise capital from the debt markets through the listing of debt securities.

Global Accelerex Limited is a provider of electronic payment and business management solutions in Nigeria and is certified by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a payment terminal service provider and payment solution service provider, to apprecideliver innovative technology solutions in a secure and reliable manner to businesses and consumers across channels.

The proceeds generated from the Accelerex SPV Plc Series 1 Bond, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor), Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited – all Registration Member (Listings) of the Exchange, will be used by the Issuer to fund the purchase of terminals across Nigeria and offset the costs of the company’s capital expenditure, amongst others.

In support of its mandate to align the Nigerian debt markets with international best practices and standards, FMDQ Exchange promised to continue to provide a dynamic and innovative platform for capital formation, offering institutions the support required to impact their businesses, sectors and the overall economy.

It said FMDQ Nigeria’s largest securities exchange by market turnover, continues to be the preferred destination for issuers seeking to raise capital via the debt markets.

Through its first-class Securities Admission Service, FMDQ Exchange facilitates capital formation by delivering an efficient, cost-effective and timely securities admission process for debt securities such as bonds, funds, and commercial papers, among others.

