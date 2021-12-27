FMDQ Exchange admits DLM Capital CPs

FMDQ Exchange, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the DLM Capital Group Limited’s N1.24 billion Series 1 and N1.01 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers under its N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on its platform. DLM Capital Group Limited is a Development Investment Bank focused on providing innovative solutions to economic and social development problems that impact everyday lives of people.

Commenting on the CPs quotation, the Group Managing Director/CEO, DLM Capital Group Limited, Mr. Sonnie B. Ayere, stated: “DLM Capital Group is pleased to announce the quotation of its N1.24 billion Series 1 and N1.01 billion Series 2 CPs under the N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on FMDQ Exchange.

“This reinforces the Group’s developmental mandate of supporting the sustainable growth of small and medium-sized corporates across the country, in addition to supporting our growing retail and consumer finance business.” According to FMDQ, the continuous admission of these securities to FMDQ Exchange’s platform is reflective of the potential of the Nigerian DCM, the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market, and validates the Exchange’s conscious drive to support the goals of corporate businesses and to deepen the Nigerian financial markets.

FMDQ Exchange is committed to powering the growth of the Nigerian DCM by steadfastly availing its efficient and value-adding platform for the registration, listing, quotation, and trading of securities. FMDQ Exchange recently welcomed the quotation of the Dangote Cement Plc N15.20 billion Series 1, N7.96 billion Series 2 and N17.84 billion Series 3 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N150.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on its platform. Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries, is sub-Saharan Africa’s leading cement company, with a production capacity of 48.6 million tonnes per year across ten (10) countries.

The proceeds from the Dangote Cement Series 1 – 3 CPs, which were sponsored on the Exchange by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – a Registration Member (Quotation) of FMDQ Exchange, will be used to support the company’s short-term working capital and funding requirements.

