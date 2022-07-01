Business

FMDQ Exchange admits Eat & Go Finance SPV PLC N3.50bn bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission for listing on its platform, the Eat & Go Finance SPV PLC N3.50 billion Series 2 Fixed Rate Bond under its N15.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme. In a statement, FMDQ Securities Exchange said that the Eat & Go Finance SPV PLC is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited to raise finance from the debt capital market through the listing of debt securities.

It added that Eat ‘N’ Go is a master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands with over a hundred stores established in nine states across Nigeria. “The proceeds generated from the Eat & Go SPV PLC Series 2 Bond, which is sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited – a Registration Member (Listings) of the Exchange, will be used to fund reserve accounts and offset the costs of the Company’s capital expenditure, amongst others. “As part of its efforts toward unlocking the potential of the Nigerian economy, FMDQ Exchange will continue to promote market development in collaboration with its diverse stakeholders, to make the markets within its purview globally competitive,” the statement said.

 

Our Reporters

