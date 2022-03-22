FMDQ Exchange admits GPC-SPV company bond

Stories, Chris Ugwu FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the listing of GPC-SPV Company Plc’s N20.00 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond under its N50.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme on its platform. GPC-SPV Company Plc (GPC-SPV) is a special purpose vehicle set up by GPC Energy and Logistics Limited (GPC) to raise finance through the Nigerian debt capital market.

Speaking on the significance of the issuance to the company, the Managing Di- rector/Chief Executive Officer, GPC, Mr. Elvis Okonji, said: “The bond issuance and listing is in furtherance of company’s strategy to achieving its financial goals and objectives.

GPC will continue to pioneer innovation and service excellence within its industry as value enhancers, and we thank the investors, FMDQ Exchange, Planet Capital, InfraCredit, and other Parties to the transaction for their support.”

Also commenting on the issuance, the sponsor of the Bond and a Registration Member (Listings) of FMDQ Exchange, Planet Capital Limited, represented by its co-chief executive officers, Dr. Tony Anonyai and Mr. Efe Akhigbe, stated: “The listing of the GPC-SPV Bond on FMDQ Exchange is a further boost in the corporate bonds market activities and a veritable platform for price discovery, as well as liquidity for the security, which is good for the investors.

