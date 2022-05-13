Business

FMDQ Exchange admits MTNN CPs

Posted on

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ) has announced the approval and admission of the MTN Nigeria Communications Plc N150.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme and the N51.38 billion Series 1 and N75.62 billion Series 2 CPs under its N150.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

The quotation lays credence to the innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence for which the Exchange is reputed for as endorsed by issuers, investors, and other market stakeholders. MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services and Nigeria’s premier provider of connectivity, communication and collaboration solutions. MTN Nigeria is a member of MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group, which operates in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The company serves over seventy-seven (77) million subscribers with national coverage and a fibre network that reaches every state in the nation.

The proceeds from these issuances, which are co-sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – Lead Sponsor; Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FSDH Capital Limited, Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited and UCML Capital Limited (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be utilised by MTN Nigeria to support its short-term working capital and funding requirements. As an exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian DCM and the economy at large, FMDQ Exchange will continue to show its commitment to promoting an efficient, transparent, and well-regulated market, which will attract and retain both domestic and foreign investors.

 

