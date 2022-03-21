Business

FMDQ Exchange admits NECIT, Skymark Partners' CPs

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has announced the approval for quotation of the NECIT Nigeria Limited’s N2.17 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance and the Skymark Partners Limited’s N5.00 billion CP Programme on its platform.

 

Speaking on the successful CP quotation, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NECIT Nigeria Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Iheagwazi, stated: “NECIT is pleased to announce the quotation of its N2.17 billion Series 1 CP.

 

As a  leading indigenous player in the lubricant blending industry in Nigeria, access to short term funds is critical to meeting our working capital needs. “The approval of this Series 1 N2.17 billon CP by FMDQ Exchange represents a major milestone in our near term growth aspirations. And with this support, our capacity to unlock value for all stakeholder has been further enhanced.”

 

Also commenting on the issue, the sponsor of the CP quotation and a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, Boston Advisory Limited, represented by its Managing Director, Mr. Rotimi Balogun, stated: “At Boston Advisory, we remain committed to an all-inclusive development of the Nigerian debt capital market; a market where the vast majority of bankable companies in Nigeria will have equal access to short term funds at cheaper rate. “We ultimately seek to be a frontliner in arranging growth/expansion capital for mid-tier companies, and we are indeed delighted to work with NECIT in making this a reality.”

 

Also speaking on the significance of the CP registration to the company, the Chairman, Skymark Partners Limited, Mr. Egie Akpata, stated: “We are delighted with the successful registration by FMDQ Exchange of our N5.00 billion CP Programme. We expect funds raised under this CP programme to enable us expand our investment opportunities.

 

We would like to thank United Capital PLC, the transaction sponsor, for their efforts and professionalism in getting this programme approved.”

 

