FMDQ Exchange admits Union Bank Commercial Paper Programme

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has processed and approved the registration of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc’s N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on the Exchange platform in September 2022. In a statement, it said the registration would bring the total number of securities admitted on FMDQ Exchange to 110 with a total market value of ₦3.36 trillion. FMDQ said the registration of the CP Programme, which is sponsored by UCML Capital Limited (Lead Sponsor), Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited – all Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, tactically positioned Union Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets easily and quickly at a time in the future it determines suitable, through CP issues, within the CP Programme limit.

It said in support of its mandate to deepen the Nigerian financial markets, FMDQ Exchange would continue to support the efficient allocation of capital by providing a credible platform for capital formation and effective intermediation towards fostering economic growth and development.

“The Exchange will continue to fulfil its market development, organiser, and governance mandates, by providing a cost-effective, efficient, well-regulated, transparent and trusted platform where the raising and transfer of capital can take place, whilst adding value to its diverse stakeholder groups. “FMDQ Group PLC is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited,” it said. It said as a sustainability- focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.

