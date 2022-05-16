Business

FMDQ Exchange receives PAT Digital Infra Fund debut bond listing

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the listing of the PAT Digital Infra Fund SPV Plc N10.00 billion series 1 senior guaranteed fixed rate bond under its N50.00 billion bond issuance programme on the Exchange’s platform.

 

The PAT Digital Infra Fund SPV Bond, guaranteed by Infra- Credit, joins a host of other corporate debt securities issued on FMDQ Exchange’s platform this year, actively tapping the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) to raise funds to meet working capital requirements.

 

PAT Digital Infra Fund SPV PLC is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Pan African Towers Limited to raise finance from the DCM through the listing of debt securities. Pan-African Towers is a telecommunications infrastructure company and wireless service facilitator in Nigeria aimed at catering to the telecommunication needs ranging from broadband, mobile telephony to other local value-added services in Africa.

 

Commenting on the successful bond Issuance, the Chairman, Pan-African Towers, Mr. Oluwole Adeleke, stated: “PAT Digital Infra Fund SPV PLC is grateful for InfraCredit’s support in its first issuance in the debt capital market.

 

“The guarantee is essential to the Company’s vision in being the number one wholly indigenous owned digital telecommunications infrastructure and wireless service facilitator in Nigeria.

 

“We have demonstrated capacity to achieve faster growth with solid top and bottom-line performance supported by long-term contracts with leading service providers in mobile telecommunication and internet services in Nigeria. “We would also like to thank all our transaction parties for working with us in delivering a successful transaction.”

 

Also commenting on the issuance, the sponsor of the bond and a registration member (Listings) of FMDQ Exchange, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, represented by its Managing Director, Mrs. Kemi Awodein, stated: “The firm is honoured to have been mandated on this milestone transaction.

 

PAT Digital Infra Fund SPV Plc’s successful Issuance of the N10.00 billion Series 1 bond is significant for the company’s long-term vision and was well received given the invaluable support provided by the unconditional credit backing from InfraCredit

 

