FMDQ Exchange trains 2,600 stakeholders on Derivatives

The FMDQ Derivatives Market Development Project has held a stakeholder education and sensitisation workstream on derivatives, which was designated and activated by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited for investors and market participants. According to a press release, “FMDQ Exchange, through the FMDQ Academy franchise, kicked off a series of bespoke training sessions in April 2019. “Since its inception, over 2,600 participants have benefitted from the training and they include Financial Market Regulators, Financial Institutions, relevant Market Associations, Corporates, Media Practitioners, etc.

“The training is specially designed to address the diverse interests represented in the derivatives market and provide a holistic understanding of the market ahead of the official launch of the FMDQ Exchange- Traded Derivatives (ETD) market. “For the year 2022, some of the themes covered during the training include Understanding the ETD Market; Derivatives Market Regulation and Market Documentation; Derivatives Trading, Clearing and Market Operations; and Understanding FMDQ ETD Products. In addition to the training, various engagement sessions were held with key regulators in the industry including the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure the pivotal ETD market takes off on a sure footing.” In addition, to ramp up the capacity building programme, FMDQ Exchange will on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24, 2022, host another webinar themed, “Derivatives Clearing Operations – Understanding the role of the CCP and Clearing Members.”

