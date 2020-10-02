Business

FMDQ gets SEC’s nod for CCP registration

The Nigerian financial market recorded a ground-breaking and game changing milestone following the successful registration of FMDQ Clear Limited by the Securities and Exchange Commission to become Nigeria’s premier Central Counterparty (CCP).

FMDQ in a statement made available to newsmen noted that as a critical and much needed financial market infrastructure, this laudable achievement redefines the landscape for financial transactions as we know it and introduces endless possibilities to the scope of permissible products that can be developed and deployed within the ecosystem towards delivering long-lasting prosperity to the Nigerian economy.

“The FMDQ Clear CCP ushers the actualisation of the outstanding building block that will enable the development of thriving repurchase agreements, derivatives, and commodities markets in Nigeria like other developed economies and markets.

“As a critical FMI, FMDQ Clear, as a CCP will interpose itself between two counterparties by becoming the buyer to every seller and seller to every buyer, thereby aggregating and consolidating counterparty risks and introducing the much-desired counterparty agnostic trading feature that will catapult the growth of trading liquidity of financial products in the Nigerian markets to international standards. “In addition, the CCP, with its robust risk management structures and financial resources, is able to manage the consolidated risks in an operational-, costand capital-efficient manner that unlocks value for market participants within its value chain.”

