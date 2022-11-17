FMDQ Group celebrates market participants at 5th FMDQ GOLD Awards

FMDQ Group PLC (FMDQ Group), as a critical financial market infrastructure group in Nigeria, is cognisant of the important role the financial markets play in the stability and growth of any economy. Despite the slow economic growth, FMDQ’s markets (i.e., Fixed Income, Currencies, and Derivatives markets) have continued to show resilience, and it is on this premise that FMDQ Group considers it pertinent to recognise the contributions of its market participants, including its members, regulators, government agencies, local and foreign portfolio investors, corporates and a host of others, through the FMDQ GOLD Awards (“GOLD Awards”).

Instituted in 2018 to mark the 1st FMDQ Group Lustrum and now in its 5th year, the 2022 FMDQ GOLD Awards was commemorated in a grand ceremony, the first physical ceremony since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Lagos.

The very well-attended prestigious GOLD Awards was headlined by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, as the Special Guest of Honour, ably represented by Mr. Alexander Okoh, Director- General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, brought together various stakeholders in the FMDQ markets.

