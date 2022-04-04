Business

FMDQ registers N10bn Veritasi Homes’CP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee has approved the registration of the Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited N10.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited is a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and developmental services across the real estate value chain in Nigeria. The company’s vision is to be a world-class real estate development company driven by value innovation and optimum service to deliver affordable homes. The CP Programme positions the Issuer to raise finance for a tenor up to 270 days from the debt market at a time in the future it deems suitable. The registration of this CP Programme on the Exchange endorses FMDQ Exchange’s role as a market organiser and lends credence to its reputation of pioneering innovation within the Nigerian financial markets. Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Managing Director, Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited, Mr. Nola Adetola, stated: “Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited is delighted with the successful registration by FMDQ Exchange of our N10.00 billion CP Programme. The approval of this CP Programme represents a significant milestone in our short term growth aspirations. “We are delighted that the proceeds from the issuance of the CP will be applied to develop superior real estate projects designed for clients at home and in the diaspora. We want to thank Mega Capital Financial Services Limited, the transaction sponsor, and Pathway Advisors Limited, our financial adviser, for their efforts and professionalism in getting this programme approved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CISLAC decries attacks on journalists, activtsts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed displeasure over the increasing intimidation of journalists and attack on human rights activists in the country. In a statement made available to the media, the civil society organisation said the recently released World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders showed a sharp decline in Nigeria’s […]
Business

Nigerian Breweries posts N152bn HY’20 revenue

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Breweries Plc has released its unaudited and provisional results for the half-year ended June 30, 2020. According to the report filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the company announced revenue of N151.81 billion for the period under review against N170.19 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a drop of 10.79. The brewers’ profit after […]
Business

Nigeria’s GDP contraction to ease from Q3’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

After the sharp contraction in their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q2’20, the economies of Nigeria and other African countries are likely to make up some grounds in the remaining quarters of the year, analysts at United Capital Research have said. The analysts made the prediction in the firm’s “Pan African monitor” report obtained by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica