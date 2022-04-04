FMDQ registers N10bn Veritasi Homes’CP

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee has approved the registration of the Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited N10.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited is a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and developmental services across the real estate value chain in Nigeria. The company’s vision is to be a world-class real estate development company driven by value innovation and optimum service to deliver affordable homes. The CP Programme positions the Issuer to raise finance for a tenor up to 270 days from the debt market at a time in the future it deems suitable. The registration of this CP Programme on the Exchange endorses FMDQ Exchange’s role as a market organiser and lends credence to its reputation of pioneering innovation within the Nigerian financial markets. Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Managing Director, Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited, Mr. Nola Adetola, stated: “Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited is delighted with the successful registration by FMDQ Exchange of our N10.00 billion CP Programme. The approval of this CP Programme represents a significant milestone in our short term growth aspirations. “We are delighted that the proceeds from the issuance of the CP will be applied to develop superior real estate projects designed for clients at home and in the diaspora. We want to thank Mega Capital Financial Services Limited, the transaction sponsor, and Pathway Advisors Limited, our financial adviser, for their efforts and professionalism in getting this programme approved.
