FMDQ reports N11.78tn turnover in May

LOW SENTIMENT

Turnover recorded in the FIC markets in May 2020 represents the lowest recorded since January 2018

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended May 29, 2020, was N11.78 trillion, indicating a monthon- month (MoM) decrease of 29.46 per cent (N4.92 trillion) from the turnover recorded in April 2020 (N16.70 trillion) as COVID-19 crisis intensifies across the country.

This represents a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 42.51 per cent (N8.71 trillion) from the turnover recorded in May 2019 (N20.49 trillion). The turnover recorded in the FIC markets in May 2020 represents the lowest turnover recorded since January 2018 (N11.71 trillion).

However, YTD turnover increased to N100.80 trillion, representing a YoY increase of 0.70 per cent (N0.70 trillion) on the YTD turnover of N100.10 trillion recorded in May 2019.

Money Market i.e. Repurchase Agreements (Repos) & Unsecured Placements transactions and OMO bills jointly accounted for 61.26 per cent of the total FIC market turnover recorded in May 2020, as Money Market transactions (mainly Repos) replaced Foreign Exchange (FX) as the highest contributor to FIC markets turnover in May 2020, compared to April 2020.

According to the exchange, total FX market turnover in May 2020 was $7.62 billion (N2.94 trillion), representing a MoM decrease of 32.92 per cent ($3.74 billion) from the turnover recorded in April 2020 ($11.36 billion; N4.38 trillion), continuing the recent downward trend in FX turnover since April 2020, albeit at a slower rate than the MoM decrease recorded in April 2020 (60.72 per cent; $17.57 billion).

Analysis of FX market turnover indicated a general decrease in FX market activity by trade type, with Member-Client trades accounting for 55.61 per cent ($2.08 billion) of the total MoM decrease in FX turnover, while FX Derivatives accounted for 89.30 per cent ($3.34 billion) of the total MoM decrease in FX turnover by product type in May 2020.

However, it is noteworthy to mention that the turnover for Member- CBN FX Spot trades increased by 100.00 per cent MoM from $0.16 billion in April 2020 to $0.32 billion in May 2020.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS MAY 27 2020) with a total outstanding notional value of $2.51 billion expired and was settled, whilst a new far month (60-month) contract, NGUS MAY 28 2025 was introduced at a contract rate of $/N584.11.

The total notional value of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at May 29, 2020 stood at.$13.94 billion, representing a 7.07 per cent ($1.06 billion) decrease on the value of open contracts as at April 30, 2020 ($15.00 billion) while the total notional value of OTC FX Futures contracts traded since inception stood at $46.80 billion as at May 29, 2020.

The average CBN Official Spot US$/N exchange rate remained flat at $/N361.00 in May 2020 compared to the average rate recorded in April 2020, while the naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (“I&E”) FX Window, losing $/N1.18 (average of $/N384.99 in April 2020) to close at an average of $/N386.17 in May 2020.

In the parallel market, naira depreciated against the dollar losing $/N22.37 (average of $/N426.35 in April 2020) to close at an average of $/N450.00 in May 2020 Fixed Income (FI) Market (T.bills6 , OMO bills and FGN7 Bonds).

In the primary market, average discount rates on the 91-day T.bill increased by 49 basis points (bps) to 2.48 per cent in May 2020, representing the first time discount rates have increased since October 2019 when the CBN effectively bifurcated the bills (T.bills and OMO bills)segment of the FI market.

However, the average discount rates on the 182-day and 364-day T.bills declined further by 2bps and 12bps to 2.79 per cent and 3.93 per cent respectively in May 2020, while there were no new OMO bills issuances in May 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...