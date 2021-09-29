FMDQ reports N12.33trn turnover in August

Turnover in the FIC markets in August 2021 was N12.33 trillion, representing a 27.34 per cent (N4.64 trillion) month of month (MoM) decrease from turnover in July 2021, and a 13.53 per cent (N1.93 trillion) year on year (YoY) decrease from August 2020 turnover. Foreign exchange and money market transactions remained the highest drivers of turnover, jointly accounting for 67.44 per cent of the total FIC markets turnover in August 2021.

Total FX market turnover in August 2021 was $9.13 billion (N3.76 trillion), representing a MoM decrease of 26.96 per cent ($3.37 billion) from the turnover recorded in July 2021 ($12.50 billion). The MoM decrease in total FX market turnover was jointly driven by the 23.83 per cent ($1.52 billion) and 30.21 per cent ($1.85 billion) MoM decrease in FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover respectively in August 2021.

The MoM decrease in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by MoM decrease in turnover across all product types: FX Swaps (-26.00 per cent), FX Forwards (-18.20 per cent), FX Futures (-48.54 per cent) and Other Derivatives (-50.41 per cent). Consequently, the contribution of FX Derivatives to total FX market turnover decreased by 2.18 percentage points (ppts) to 46.87 per cent in August 2021.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS AUG 25, 2021) expired and open positions with a total notional value (NV) of $0.52 billion were settled. A far month (60M ) contract, NGUS AUG 26, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N614.32.

The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at August 31, 2021 stood at circa $3.86 billion representing a MoM decrease of 8.53 per cent ($0.36 billion) from its value as at July 30, 2021. In the FX Market, the naira depreciated against the US Dollar, losing 0.03 per cent ($/ N0.11) to close at an average of $/N411.49 in August 2021 from $/N411.38 recorded in July 2021. Further, the naira traded within a range of $/N410.80 – $/N412.00 in August 2021 compared to $/N410.38 – $/N411.75 recorded in July 2021.

In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91-day and 182- day T.bills6 remained flat at 2.50 per cent and 3.50 per cent respectively, whilst the average discount rate for 364-day T.bills declined by 1.36 ppts, to 7.08 per cent in August 2021 from 8.44 per cent recorded in July 2021.

Similarly, the average discount rates for CBN OMO7 bills for comparable tenors8 remained flat at a range of 7.00 per cent – 10.10 per cent in August 2021. The 10’Y9, 20Y and 30Y FGN10 Bond issuances declined by an average of 0.87ppts to close at a range of 11.60 per cent – 12.80 per cent from 12.35 per cent – 13.25 per cent recorded in July 2021. Further, FGN Bonds were oversubscribed by 140.01 per cent in August 2021 compared to 90.74 per cent in July 2021.

In August 2021, FGN Bonds remained the highest contributor to FI market turnover, despite the MoM decrease in its turnover by 28.35 per cent (N0.55trn) and resulting in a decrease in FGN Bonds trading intensity by 4bps to 0.12 from 0.16 in July 2021. Similarly, turnover across other fixed income products such as OMO bills, T.bills, CBN Special Bills and Others also decreased MoM in August 2021.

