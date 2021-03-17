Business

FMDQ reports N13.03trn turnover in January

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended January 29, 2021 was N13.03 trillion, representing a month-onmonth (MoM) and year-onyear (YoY) decrease of 34.49 per cent (N6.86 trillion) and 43.81 per cent (N10.16 trillion) respectively. Foreign exchange and OMO3 bills transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in January 2021, jointly accounting for 55.42 per cent of the total FIC market turnover.

Total FX market turnover in January 2021 was $8.29 billion (N3.26 trillion), representing a significant MoM decrease of 57.96 per cent ($11.43 billion) from the turnover recorded in December 2020 ($19.72 billion), attributable to the reduced interventions by CBN in the FX market as well as decline in foreign portfolio investment net flows in the review period. Analysis of the FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover decreased MoM by 50.59 per cent ($3.44 billion) and 61.84 per cent ($7.99 billion) respectively in January 2021, with FX Derivatives accounting for 69.90 per cent of the decrease in turnover.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS JAN 27, 2021) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $1.61 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60-month or 60M) contract, NGUS JAN 28, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N613.69, representing a 0.92 per cent ($/N5.59) MoM increase in the futures price, compared to the offer rate ($/N608.10) of the previous 60-month contract (NGUS DEC 31, 2025).

The total notional value of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at January 29, 2021 stood at $7.13 billion, representing a further decrease of 11.87 per cent ($0.96 billion) from its value as at December 31, 2020 ($8.09 billion), and continuing its downward trend since May 2020. The average Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Official Spot $/N exchange rate remained constant at $/N379.00 in January 2021.

Conversely, naira appreciated against the U.S. dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window, trading within a range of $/N385.00 and $/N415.76 in January 2021, and gaining 0.23 per cent ($/N0.90) to close at an average of $/ N394.03 in January 2021 from $/N394.92 recorded in December 2020. Similarly, naira appreciated against the U.S. dollar in the parallel market, gaining 0.28 per cent ($/N1.35) to close at an average of $/N474.70 in January 2021 from $/N476.05 recorded in December 2020. Consequently, the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets reduced by 0.56 per cent to $/N80.67 in

