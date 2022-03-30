FMDQ reports N14.23trn turnover in February

Turnover in the FIC markets in February 2022 was N14.23 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 0.71 per cent (N0.10 trillion) and a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 24.67 per cent (N3.51trillion) from turnover in January 2022 and February 2021, respectively. Foreign Exchange (FX), CBN Special Bills and OMO bills were the highest drivers of market turnover, jointly accounting for 55.92 per cent of the total FIC markets turnover in February 2022. Total FX market turnover in February 2022 was $9.75 billion (N4.06 trillion), representing a MoM decrease of 3.75 per cent ($0.38 billion) from the turnover recorded in January 2022 ($10.13 billion).

The MoM decrease in total FX market turnover was solely driven by the 14.88 per cent ($0.97 billion) decrease in FX Spot despite the 16.34 per cent ($0.59 billion) MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover in February 2022. The MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by MoM increase in turnover for FX Swaps and FX Futures by 42.37 per cent ($0.57 billion) and 55.10 per cent ($0.11 billion), respectively despite the 3.83 per cent ($0.08 billion). decrease in FX Forwards. Consequently, the contribution of FX Derivatives to total FX market turnover increased by 7.45 percentage points (ppts) to 43.07 per cent in February 2022. In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS FEB 23, 2022) expired and open positions with a total notional value (NV) of $0.57bn were settled.

A far month (60M ) contract, NGUS FEB 24, 2027 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N626.97. The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at February 28, 2022, stood at circa $4.43 billion representing a MoM and YoY decrease of 9.59 per cent ($0.47 billion) and 25.80 per cent ($1.54 billion) from its value as at January 31, 2022 and February 28, 2021, respectively. In the FX Market, naira appreciated against the US dollar, gaining 0.06 per cent ($/N0.23) to close at an average of $/N416.32 in February 2022 from $/N416.55 recorded in January 2022. Further, exchange rate volatility decreased in February 2022, compared to the preceding month, as naira traded within an exchange rate range of $/N415.75 – $/N416.75 in February 2022, compared to $/ N415.33 – $/N422.67 recorded in January.

In the primary markets, average discount rates across all tenors for T.bills8 declined by an average of 0.29ppts in February 2022 ranging between 2.36 per cent – 4.78 per cent.Average discount rates for CBN OMO bills with comparable tenors remained flat within the range of 7.00 per cent – 10.10 per cent in February 2022. In February 2022, the coupon rates of reopened issues of 10Y decreased by 0.55ppts to 10.95 per cent from 11.50 per cent recorded in January 2022 while the 20Y FGN Bonds remained constant at 13.00 per cent in February 2022. Also in the month, OMO bills were the most traded FI securities, with a 14.76 per cent (N0.40 trillion) MoM increase in turnover.

Trading intensity for OMO bills increased by 92 basis points (bps) to 2.65 from 1.73 in January 2022. Similarly, turnover across other fixed income products such as T.bills and FGN bonds also increased MoM in February 2022, whilst turnover for CBN Special Bills and Other Securities decreased MoM by 28.83per cent (N0.32 trillion) and 40.00 per cent (N0.02 trillion) respectively in February 2022. In February 2022, the yield spread between the 3M and 30Y sovereign debt securities increased by 0.39ppts to 8.80ppts, indicating a steepening of the sovereign yield curve.

