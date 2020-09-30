FMDQ reports N14.26tn August turnover

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended August 31, 2020, was N14.26 trillion, indicating a month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 23.82 per cent (N4.4 6 trillion) from the turnover recorded in July 2020 (N18.72 trillion). This represents a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 38.56 per cent (N8.95 trillion) from the turnover recorded in August 2019 (N23.21 trillion).

The YTD turnover as at August 31, 2020, was N150.25 trillion, representing a YoY decrease of 5.3 per cent (N8.54 trillion) on the YTD turnover of N158.79 trillion recorded as at August 31, 2019. OMO bills and Foreign Exchange transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in August 2020, jointly accounting for 53.58 per cent of the total FIC market turnover. Total FX market turnover in August 2020 was $9.76 billion (N3.76 trillion), representing a MoM decrease of 9.80 per cent ($1.06 billion) from the turnover recorded in July 2020 $10.82 billion (N4.20 trillion).

Analysis of FX market turnover indicates that FX Derivatives decreased MoM by 7.96 per cent ($0.61 billion) whilst FX Spot turnover decreased by 14.24 per cent ($0.45 billion) in August 2020 as the current liquidity challenges in the FX market persisted. In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract5 (NGUS AUG 26 2020) with a total outstanding notional value of $1.58 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60-month) contract, NGUS AUG 27 2025 was introduced at a rate of $/N590.10. The total notional value (NV) of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at August 31, 2020 stood at c.$12.34 billion, representing a 2.76 per cent ($0.35 billion) decrease on the NV of open contracts as at July 29, 2020 (c.$12.69 billion), and continuing the downward trend in the NV of open contracts since May 2020. However, the total NV of OTC FX Futures contracts traded since inception crossed the $50.00 billion mark, reaching $50.09 billion as at August 31, 2020.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Official Spot US$/N exchange rate closed at an average of $/N380.43 in August 2020, representing a 0.86 per cent ($/N3.24) decrease in exchange rate from $/N377.19 recorded in July 2020. At the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window, the Naira appreciated against the US Dollar, gaining 0.3 per cent ($/N1.22) to close at an average of $N386.26 in August 2020 from $/N387.48 recorded in July 2020.

Conversely, in the parallel market, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar losing 1.63 per cent ($/N7.62) to close at an average of $/N475.29 in August 2020 from $/N467.67 recorded in July 2020 Fixed Income (FI) Market (T.bills, OMO bills and FGN Bonds) In the primary market, average discount rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T.bills decreased MoM by 23 basis points (bps), 35bps and 18bps to 1.20 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 3.20 per cent respectively in August 2020.

Similarly, the discount rates for OMO bills decreased MoM by an average of 6bpsto close at a range of 4.90 per cent – 8.94 per cent in August 2020. In the primary market for sovereign bonds, the marginal rates for the 10-year FGN Bond issued increased by 70bps to 6.70 per cent in August 2020 whilst those of the 15-year, 25-year and 30-year FGN Bonds decreased by 15bps, 5bps and 5bps to 9.35 per cent, 9.75 per cent and 9.90 per cent respectively in August 2020, compared to the marginal rates for issuances in July 2020.

The total value of T.bills and OMO bills outstanding as at August 31, 2020 decreased MoM by 2.13 per cent (N0.06 trillion) and 4.93 per cent (N0.44 trillion) to N2.76 trillion and N8.49 trillion respectively, whilst the total value of FGN Bonds outstanding as at August 31, 2020 increased MoM by 1.16 per cent (N0.12 trillion) to N10.43 trillion, indicating a N0.08 trillion MoM increase in local public debt to N13.56 trillion as at August 31, 2020. Turnover for T.bills increased by 36.25 per cent (N0.29 trillion) to N1.09 trillion, resulting in an increase in trading intensity to 0.40 in August 2020 from 0.29 in July 2020.

