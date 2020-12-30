FMDQ reports N14.70trn turnover in November

DEALS

OMO bills and foreign exchange (FX) transactions remained the highest contributors to the FIC markets in November 2020

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended November 30, 2020 was N14.70 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 9.09 per cent (N1.47 trillion) and 31.98 per cent (N6.91 trillion) respectively.

The YTD turnover as at November 30, 2020, was N195.19 trillion, representing a YoY decrease of 9.73 per cent (N21.05 trillion) on the YTD turnover of N216.24 trillion recorded as at November 29, 2019.

OMO bills and foreign exchange (FX) transactions remained the highest contributors to the FIC markets in November 2020, jointly accounting for 64.23 per cent of the total FIC market turnover.

Total FX market turnover in November 2020 was $10.88 billion (N4.21 trillion), representing a MoM decrease of 12.26 per cent ($1.52 billion) from the turnover recorded in October 2020 $12.40 billion (N4.78 trillion), despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) continued intervention sales to dealing member (banks) to reduce the backlog of unfulfilled FX demand.

Analysis of FX market turnover indicates that FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover decreased MoM by 6.39 per cent ($0.29 billion) and 15.65 per cent ($1.23 billion) respectively in November 2020.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract5 (NGUS NOV 25 2020) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $1.45 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60-month or 60M) contract, NGUS NOV 26 2025 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N589.03.

The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at November 30, 2020 stood at $8.94 billion, representing a further decrease of 9.61 per cent ($0.95 billion) from its value as at October 30, 2020 ($9.89 billion), and continuing its downward trend since May 2020.

The average CBN Official Spot $/N exchange rate was $/N379.00 in November 2020, representing a 0.01 per cent ($/N0.05) appreciation of the exchange rate from the average recorded in October 2020 ($/N379.05).

Conversely, the naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window, losing 0.26 per cent ($/N1.01) to close at an average of $/N386.91 in November 2020 from $/N385.90 recorded in October 2020.

In the parallel market, the naira depreciated against the US Dollar losing 2.99 per cent ($/N13.79) to close at an average of $/N475.24 in November 2020 from $/N461.45 recorded in October 2020, widening the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets by 16.92 per cent to $/N88.33 in November 2020, from $N75.55 in October 2020. On November 30, 2020, the CBN issued a circular allowing beneficiaries of diaspora remittances to receive inflows in US dollars.

This directive has been positively received generally by market participants and is expected to help boost FX supply and consumption in the Nigerian economy Fixed Income (FI) Market (T.bills7 , OMO bills and FGN8 Bonds).

In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T.bills decreased MoM by 0.63 – 1.26 per cent points, to a range of 0.03 per cent – 0.23 per cent (falling to its lowest level in over a decade) in November 2020, while the discount rates for CBN OMO bills decreased MoM by an average of 1.17 per cent points to close at a range of 2.68 per cent – 7.02 per cent in November 2020.

Similarly, the coupon rates of the 15Y and 25Y FGN Bond issuances decreased by an average of 0.09 per cent points to close at a range of 5.00 per cent – 5.79 per cent in November 2020.

The total value of T.bills outstanding as at November 30, 2020 remained constant at N2.72 trillion MoM. However, the total value of OMO bills outstanding as at November 30, 2020 declined MoM by 12.40 per cent (N0.76 trillion) to N5.37 trillion, whilst the total value of FGN Bonds outstanding as at November 30, 2020 increased MoM by 0.76 per cent (N0.08 trillion) to N10.67 trillion.

