Business

FMDQ reports N16.97trn turnover in July

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Turnover in the FIC markets for the month ended July 2021 was ₦16.97 trillion, representing a 10.84 per cent (N1.66 trillion) month-onmonth (MoM) increase and a 9.35 per cent (N1.75 trillion) year-on-year (YoY) decrease from June 2021 and July 2020 turnover figures, respectively.

 

Foreign exchange (FX) and money market transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets’ turnover in July 2021, jointly accounting for 64.87 per cent of the total turnover. Total FX market turnover in July 2021 was $12.50 billion  N5.14 trillion), representing a MoM increase of 23.52 per cent ($2.38 billion) from the turnover recorded in June 2021 ($10.12 billion).

 

The MoM increase in total FX market turnover was jointly driven by the 29.23 per cent ($1.44 billion) and 18.20 per cent ($0.94 billion) MoM increase in FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover respectively in July 2021.

 

The MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by MoM increase in turnover for FX Swaps, FX Forwards and other derivatives by 31.03 per cent ($0.61 billion), 19.24 per cent ($0.30 billion) and 57.65 per cent ($0.42 billion) respectively.

 

However, FX Futures decreased by 40.72 per cent ($0.38 billion), resulting in the lower MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover relative to the MoM increase in FX Spot turnover. Consequently, the contribution mix of FX Spot and FX Derivatives to total FX market turnover changed to 50.95 per cent and 49.05 per cent, respectively.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS JUL 28, 2021) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $0.24 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60M ) contract, NGUSJUL 29, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/₦614.32.

 

The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at July 30, 2021 stood at circa $4.22 billion representing a MoM decrease of 0.71 per cent ($0.03 billion) from its value as at June 30, 2021.

At the I&E FX Window, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar, losing 0.02 per cent ($/N0.08) to close at an average of $/N411.38 in July 2021 from $/N411.30 recorded in June 2021 whilst trading within a range of $/N410.38 – $/N411.75 in July 2021

 

Similarly, naira depreciated against the U.S. dollar in the parallel market, losing 1.16 per cent ($/N5.83) to close at an average of $/N506.40 in July 2021, and trading within a range of $/N503.00 – $/N525.00.

 

Consequently, the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets increased by $/N5.75 to $/N95.02 in July 2021.

 

In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91-day and 182- day T.bills remained flat at 2.50 per cent and 3.50 per cent respectively, whilst the average discount rate for 364-day T.bills declined by 0.96 percentage points (ppts), to 8.44 per cent in July 2021.

 

Similarly, the average discount rates for CBN OMO7 bills for comparable tenors8 remained flat at a range of 7.00 per cent – 10.10 per cent in July 2021

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Oil falls nearly 1% as market eyes increased supplies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, extending losses as investors braced for more supplies following a compromise between top OPEC producers and as U.S. fuel stocks rose, raising concerns about demand in the world’s largest consumer. Brent crude futures for September dropped 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.17 a barrel by 0409 GMT […]
Business

African Alliance posts N7.29bn GPW in 2019

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Foremostlife insurer, African AllianceInsurancePlc., hasreported a 41 per cent rise in her Gross Premium Written (GPW) according to its2019fullyearfinancialstatement.   According to the details of the statement, the 60-year-old company recorded N7.29 billion premium in 2019 against N5.17 billion in 2018 representing a 41 per cent growth year on year while its life fund grew […]
Business

NAICOM profiles companies with unsettled claims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is profiling insurance companies with huge unsettled claims for necessary regulatory action, the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, has said. He said this yesterday at the 2020 insurance directors’ conference, organised by NAICOM and the College of Insurance & Financial Management (CIFM) in Lagos. He added that the era of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica