FMDQ reports N16.97trn turnover in July

Turnover in the FIC markets for the month ended July 2021 was ₦16.97 trillion, representing a 10.84 per cent (N1.66 trillion) month-onmonth (MoM) increase and a 9.35 per cent (N1.75 trillion) year-on-year (YoY) decrease from June 2021 and July 2020 turnover figures, respectively.

Foreign exchange (FX) and money market transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets’ turnover in July 2021, jointly accounting for 64.87 per cent of the total turnover. Total FX market turnover in July 2021 was $12.50 billion N5.14 trillion), representing a MoM increase of 23.52 per cent ($2.38 billion) from the turnover recorded in June 2021 ($10.12 billion).

The MoM increase in total FX market turnover was jointly driven by the 29.23 per cent ($1.44 billion) and 18.20 per cent ($0.94 billion) MoM increase in FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover respectively in July 2021.

The MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by MoM increase in turnover for FX Swaps, FX Forwards and other derivatives by 31.03 per cent ($0.61 billion), 19.24 per cent ($0.30 billion) and 57.65 per cent ($0.42 billion) respectively.

However, FX Futures decreased by 40.72 per cent ($0.38 billion), resulting in the lower MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover relative to the MoM increase in FX Spot turnover. Consequently, the contribution mix of FX Spot and FX Derivatives to total FX market turnover changed to 50.95 per cent and 49.05 per cent, respectively.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS JUL 28, 2021) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $0.24 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60M ) contract, NGUSJUL 29, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/₦614.32.

The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at July 30, 2021 stood at circa $4.22 billion representing a MoM decrease of 0.71 per cent ($0.03 billion) from its value as at June 30, 2021.

At the I&E FX Window, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar, losing 0.02 per cent ($/N0.08) to close at an average of $/N411.38 in July 2021 from $/N411.30 recorded in June 2021 whilst trading within a range of $/N410.38 – $/N411.75 in July 2021

Similarly, naira depreciated against the U.S. dollar in the parallel market, losing 1.16 per cent ($/N5.83) to close at an average of $/N506.40 in July 2021, and trading within a range of $/N503.00 – $/N525.00.

Consequently, the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets increased by $/N5.75 to $/N95.02 in July 2021.

In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91-day and 182- day T.bills remained flat at 2.50 per cent and 3.50 per cent respectively, whilst the average discount rate for 364-day T.bills declined by 0.96 percentage points (ppts), to 8.44 per cent in July 2021.

Similarly, the average discount rates for CBN OMO7 bills for comparable tenors8 remained flat at a range of 7.00 per cent – 10.10 per cent in July 2021

