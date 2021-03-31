Business

FMDQ reports N17.74trn turnover in February

Turnover in Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets for the month ended February 26, 2021 was N17.74 trillion, representing a month on month (MoM) increase of 36.15 per cent (N4.71 trillion) and a year on Year (YoY) decrease of 24.41 per cent (N5.73 trillion). Foreign Exchange (FX) and OMO bills transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in February 2021, jointly accounting for 61.15 per cent of the total FIC markets turnover. Total FX market turnover in February 2021 was $10.60 billion (N4.29 trillion), representing a MoM increase of 27.86 per cent ($2.31 billion) from the turnover recorded in the previous month ($8.29 billion).

FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover increased MoM by 19.94 per cent ($0.67 billion) and 33.27 per cent ($1.64 billion) respectively in February 2021, with FX Derivatives accounting for 71.00 per cent of the increase in turnover. In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract5 (NGUS FEB 24, 2021) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $1.63 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long term (60M6 ) contract, NGUS FEB 25, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N605.76, representing a 1.29 per cent ($/N7.93) MoM decrease in the futures price, compared to the offer rate ($/ N613.69) of the previous 60M contract (NGUS JAN 28, 2026).

The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at February 26, 2021 stood at $5.97 billion, representing a further decrease of 16.27 per cent ($1.16 billion) from its value as at January 29, 2021 ($7.13 billion), and continuing its downward trend since May 2020.

The average Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Official Spot $/N exchange rate remained constant at $/N379.00 in February 2021. Conversely, the naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX window, trading within a range of $/N380.35 and $/N429.75 in February 2021, and losing 2.48 per cent ($/N9.77) to close at an average of $/N403.80 in February 2021 from $/ N394.03 recorded in January 2021. Similarly, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar in the parallel market, losing 0.77 per cent ($/N3.65) to close at an average of $/N478.35 in February 2021 from $/N474.70 recorded in January 2021.

Consequently, the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets reduced by 7.59 per cent ($/N6.12) to $/N74.55 in February 2021, from $/N80.67 in January 2021. In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T.bills7 increased MoM by an average of 1.86 percentage points (ppts), to close at a range of 1.50 per cent – 4.75 per cent in February 2021, while the discount rates for CBN OMO bills increased MoM by an average of 4.67ppts to close at a range of 7.00 per cent – 10.10 per cent in February 2021. Notably, in February 2021, the CBN issued OMO bills at the highest discount rates recorded in nine months (since May 2020) and maintained rates at this level throughout the month.

The coupon rates for the 10Y9 , 15Y and 25Y FGN 10 bond issuances in February 2021 increased by an average of 3.20ppts to close at a range of 10.25 per cent – 11.80 per cent. Turnover for OMO bills increased by 65.66 per cent (N2.60 trillion) to N6.56 trillion, contributing to the increase in its trading intensity to 1.97 in February 2021 from 1.08 recorded in January 2021. Similarly, FGN bonds turnover increased by 30.06 per cent (N0.49 trillion) to N2.12 trillion, resulting in an increase in its trading intensity to 0.19 in February 2021 from 0.15 recorded in the previous month.

