FMDQ reports N18.72tn turnover in July

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended July 30, 2020 was N18.72 trillion, indicating a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 13.66 per cent (N2.25 trillion) from the turnover recorded in June 2020 (16.47 trillion).

This represents a year-onyear (YoY) decrease of 14.43 per cent (N2.36 trillion) from the turnover recorded in July 2019 (N16.36 trillion). As at July 29, 2020, YTD turnover was N136.00 trillion, representing a YoY increase of 0.30 per cent (N0.41 trillion) on the YTD turnover of N135.58 trillion recorded in July 2019.

OMO bills and money market transactions (Repurchase Agreements [Repos] & Unsecured Placements/Takings) remained the highest contributors to the FIC markets in July 2020, jointly accounting for 60.16per cent of the total FIC market turnover.

Total FX market turnover in July 2020 was $10.82 billion (N4.20 trillion), representing a MoM increase of 25.38 per cent ($2.19 billion) from the turnover recorded in June 2020 $8.63 billion (N3.34 trillion).

Analysis of FX market turnover indicates that FX Derivatives accounted for 70.32 per cent ($1.54 billion) of the total MoM increase in FX market turnover in July 2020.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract5 (NGUS JUL 29 2020) with a total outstanding notional value of $1.37 billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60-month) contract, NGUS JUL 30 2025 was introduced at a rate of $/N581.52.

The total notional value of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at July 29, 2020 stood at $12.69 billion, representing a 3.64 per cent ($0.48 billion) decrease on the value of open contracts as at June 30, 2020 ($13.17 billion), and continuing the downward trend in the value of open contracts since May 2020, while the total notional value of OTC FX Futures contracts traded since inception stood at $48.85bn as at July 29, 2020

On July 7, 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Official Spot US$/N exchange rate closed at $/N381.00, representing a decrease of $/N20.00 (5.54 per cent) in the Official Spot FX rate compared to the closing rate of $/N361.00 as at July 6, 2020.

This represents the first (1 st) $/N FX rate devaluation by the CBN since March 20, 2020, when the Official Spot FX rate was adjusted to $/ N361.00 from $/N307.00. Consequently, the CBN Official Spot FX rate closed at an average of $/N377.19 in July 2020, representing a decrease of 4.48 per cent ($/N16.19) from $/N361.00 recorded in June 2020.

At the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window, the naira depreciated against the dollar, losing 0.28 per cent ($/ N1.09) to close at an average of $/N387.48 in July 2020 from $/ N386.39 recorded in June 2020.

Similarly, in the parallel market, the Naira depreciated against the dollar losing 3.38 per cent. ($/N15.29) to close at an average of $/N467.67 in July 2020 from $/N452.38 recorded in June 2020 Fixed Income (FI) Market (T.bills7 , OMO bills and FGN8 Bonds).

In the primary market, average discount rates on the 91-day, 182-day and 364- day T.bills decreased MoM by 47bps , 38bps and 50bps to 1.43 per cent, 1.74 per cent and 3.38 per cent respectively in July 2020.

The discount rates on the 82 – 89 day, 159 – 194 day and 334 – 348 day OMO bills remained unchanged MoM and stood at 4.95 per cent, 7.79 per cent and 8.99 per cent respectively in July 2020.

Further, the marginal rates for the 15-year and 30-year FGN Bond re-openings decreased by 150bps and 220bps to 9.50 per cent and 9.95 per cent respectively in July 2020, compared to the marginal rates for FGN Bond re-openings in June 2020.

