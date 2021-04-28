FMDQ reports N19.55trn turnover in March

Turnover in the fixed income markets for the month ended March 31, 2021, was N19.55 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 10.20 per cent (N1.81 trillon) and a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 32.54 per cent (N9.43 trillion). Foreign exchange (FX) and OMO bill transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in March 2021, jointly accounting for 56.52 per cent of the total FIC markets turnover. Total FX market turnover in March 2021 was $12.35 billion (N5.07trn), representing a MoM increase of 16.51 per cent ($1.75 billion) from the turnover recorded in the previous month4 ($10.60 billion).

FX derivatives turnover increased MoM by 28.01 per cent ($1.84 billion) in March 2021, offsetting the 2.23 per cent ($0.09 billion) decrease in FX Spot turnover, and accounting for the total increase in FX market turnover. The MoM increase in FX derivatives turnover was jointly driven by the MoM increase of 71.48 per cent ($2.31 billion) and 14.81 per cent ($0.12 billion) in FX swaps and FX futures turnover respectively, offsetting the 4.72 per cent ($0.05 billion) and 20.93 per cent ($0.36 billion) MoM decrease in FX forwards and other derivatives turnover respectively. In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract5 (NGUS MAR 31, 2021) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $1.70 billion matured, and was settled, while a new longterm (60M6 ) contract, NGUS MAR 25, 2026 was intro-duced at a Futures price of $/ N605.76.

The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at March 31, 2021 stood at c.$5.09 billion representing a further decrease of 14.74 per cent ($0.88 billion) from its value as at February 26, 2021 ($5.97 billion) and continuing its downward trend since May 2020.

The average Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Official Spot $/N exchange rate remained constant at $/N379.00 in March 2021. Conversely, the naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX window, trading within a range of $/N381.00 and $/ N427.45 in March 2021, and losing 1.50 per cent ($/N6.05) to close at an average of $/N409.85 in March 2021 from $/N403.80 recorded in February 2021. Similarly, naira depreciated against the U.S. dollar in the parallel market, losing 1.18 per cent ($/N5.65) to close at an average of $/N484.00 in March 2021 from $/N478.35 recorded in February 2021.

Consequently, the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets reduced by 0.55 per cent ($/N0.41) to $/N74.15 in March 2021, from $/N74.55 recorded in February 2021. In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91- day, 182-day and 364-day T.bills8 increased MoM by an average of 1.22 percentage points (ppts), to close at a range of 2.00 per cent – 7.17 per cent in March 2021 (See Chart 5), while the discount rates for CBN OMO bills remained constant MoM to close at a range of 7.00 per cent – 10.10 per cent in March 2021. The coupon rates for the 10Y9, 15Y and 25Y FGN10 bond issuances in March 2021 increased by an average of 0.23ppts to close at a range of 10.50 per cent – 12.00 per cent.

