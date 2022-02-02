FMDQ reports N20.54trn December turnover

Turnover in the FIC markets in December 2021 was N20.54 trillion, representing a month -onmonth (MoM) increase of 29.89 per cent (N4.73 trillion) and a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 31.86 per cent (N4.96 trillion) from turnover in November 2021 and December 2020, respectively. Foreign exchange (FX), CBN Special Bills and OMO bills were the highest drivers of market turnover, jointly accounting for 60.63 per cent of the total FIC markets turnover in December 2021, mainly due to an increase in FX supply and a 452.71 per cent (N1.72 trillion) increase in secondary market activity for CBN Special Bills.

Total FX market turnover in December 2021 was $16.37 billion (N6.84 trillion), representing a MoM increase of 58.96 per cent ($6.07 billion) from the turnover recorded in November 2021 ($10.30 billion), as FX supply increased in the month. The MoM increase in total FX market turnover was jointly driven by the 55.33 per cent ($3.10 billion) and 63.29 per cent ($2.98 billion) MoM increase in FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover respectively in December 2021. The MoM increase in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by MoM increase in turnover for FX Swaps and FX Futures by 188.79 per cent ($2.91 billion) and 16.43 per cent ($0.10 billion) respectively; despite the 1.55 per cent ($0.04 billion) decrease in FX Forwards. Consequently, the contribution of FX Derivatives to total FX market turnover increased by 1.24 percentage points (ppts) to 46.88 per cent in December 2021.

In the OTC FX Futures market, the near month contract5 (NGUS DEC 29, 2021) expired and open positions with a total notional value (NV) of $0.55 billion were settled. A far month (60M ) contract, NGUS DEC 30, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N614.32. The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at December 31, 2021 stood at circa $5.33 billion, representing a MoM decrease of 2.20 per cent ($0.12 billion) from its value as at November 30, 2021. In the FX Market, naira depreciated against the U.S. dollar, losing 0.45 per cent ($/ N1.89) to close at an average of $/N16.81 in December 2021 from $/N414.92 recorded in November 2021. Further, exchange rate volatility increased in December 2021, compared to the previous month, as naira traded within an exchange rate range of $/N414.06 – $/N435.00 in December 2021, compared to $/ N414.30 – $/N415.10 recorded in November 2021.

In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91- day, 182-day and 364-day T.bills in December 2021 decreased by 0.01 percentage points (ppts), 0.05ppts and 1.25ppts, to 2.49 per cent, 3.45 per cent and 4.95 per cent respectively, whilst the average discount rates for CBN OMO bills with comparable tenors remained flat within the range of 7.00 per cent to 10.10 per cent in December 2021. In December 2021, the coupon rates of reopened issues of 10Y10 FGN11 Bond remained flat, whilst the coupon rates of reopened issues of 20Y FGN Bond increased by 0.15ppts to 13.10 per cent, from 12.95 per cent recorded in November 2021.

In December 2021, OMO bills were the most traded FI securities, with a 10.00 per cent (N0.32 trillion) MoM increase in turnover. Trading intensity for OMO bills increased by 37 basis points (bps) to 1.98 from 1.61 in November 2021. Similarly, turnover across other fixed income products such as FGN Bonds, CBN Special Bills and Other Securities also increased MoM in December 2021, except turnover for T.bills which decreased MoM by 49.08 per cent (N1.33 trillion), to N1.38 trillion in December 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...