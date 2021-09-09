Business

FMN boosts women entrepreneurial, capacity-building opportunities

As part of efforts to celebrate and empower women in the South- East region of Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading integrated foods and Agro-Allied Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), owners of the iconic Golden Penny Foods brand, has provided practical skill acquisition and valuable resources to help women in the region grow their businesses, reward them, and encourage them to live an active lifestyle. This was achieved during the 2021 edition of the annual August women’s meeting in four states of the South-East, namely, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states respectively.

The August women’s meeting honours the rich cultural legacy of the South-East region of the country. Golden Penny promotes this legacy by recognising and appreciating the contribution of women in the country’s socio-cultural development.

The programme tagged: ‘August Golden Parti,’ is geared towards women empowerment, rural community growth and human development within communities in Eastern Nigeria. The company made its commitment through several activities such as free health checks, health and nutritional talks, raffle draws, amongst others. Speaking during the event, the Marketing Director, Foods Division, Flour Mills Nigeria, Bisi Idowu said: “Building an inclusive society begins with the family. Women are the heart of many homes and Golden Penny is proud to celebrate their efforts.

“Over the years, Golden Penny has been a good source of nutrition for families and women continue to play a symbolic role in ensuring bonding and growth. Hence, it is important to appreciate and empower them to enhance family and community development. “The August Golden Parti is one of the platforms aimed at empowering women to do more within families and communities. With entrepreneurial support and capacity-building opportunities, it will enable them to impact the society at various levels.’’ Four winners emerged from the raffle draws at each event.

They include Augustina Igwenagu Anulika in Enugu, Ezeako Caroline in Anambra, Boniface Ogbonna in Ebonyi and Ngozi Colouelus in Abia States respectively. Also speaking at one of the events, one of the women leaders, Chief Lady Stella Aku Umunna said: “We are very grateful to Golden Penny for this gesture. This support means so much to every woman here present and the overall objective of the August meeting. “We have learned from this programme and will continue to show the impact in our families and communities.

It has been a good experience and we look forward to other programmes like these.’’ FMN is one of the biggest brands in the foods and agroallied industry in Africa with vast investments covering key sectors of the Nigerian economy. The group operates in four major sectors of food, sugar, agro-allied, and support services maintaining a rich tradition of enhancing the quality of living for Nigerian families by producing a wholesome portfolio of food options.

