FMN celebrates 60 years of creating value in food production

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., (FMN) has announced activities to commemorate its 60 years existence of creating innovative and sustainable value in agriculture and food production. The company boasts of a rich leadership history in Nigeria’s food industry and value-chain through a legacy of impactful investments, job creation, community development, and economic growth. FMN has also created value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.

Speaking on this development in a statement, CEO/ GMD FML, Paul Gbededo, said: “This year marks an important milestone for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. as we commemorate 60 great years of enriching lives and empowering communities. “Exactly 60 years ago, FMN was born through the vision and dedication of our Founding Father, George Stavros Coumantaros, to create a winning brand that would one day become a household name in Nigeria.”

