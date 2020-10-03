FMN Commemorates 60 Years Of Creating Innovative Value In Food Production



Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, (FMN) has announced activities to commemorate its 60 years existence of creating innovative and sustainable value in agriculture and food production.



The company boasts of a rich leadership history in Nigeria’s food industry and value-chain through a legacy of impactful investments, job creation, community development, and economic growth.



FMN has also created value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.



Speaking on this development in a statement, CEO/GMD FML, Paul Gbededo, said: “This year marks an important milestone for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as we commemorate 60 great years of enriching lives and empowering communities. Exactly sixty years ago, FMN was born through the vision and dedication of our Founding Father, George Stavros Coumantaros, to create a winning brand that would one day become a household name in Nigeria. Since then, FMN and the iconic Golden Penny food brand has truly evolved to become a family favourite and a trusted source of nutrition for millions of Nigerian families.



A plethora of activities to mark the landmark will last until March 2021 beginning with unveiling its anniversary logo along a revamped website along with publication of interesting print and digital contents to highlight historical events, milestones and giveaway opportunities.



According to him, “from generation to generation, FMN and Golden Penny have been with Nigerians, through the best of times and at the most difficult of times. A testament to the fact that our connection with our beloved country truly runs deep. So, as our nation celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are proud to celebrate our shared history by recognizing the people who have supported our vision through the years. We want to say thank you to Nigeria for standing with us over the years while also shining a light on the people who are rarely in the spotlight; our employees, partners, dealers and stakeholders.”



Speaking further, he said: “FMN as a role model of private sector interventions in the public sphere, was particularly upstanding in this symbolic year of its existence, through supportive actions against the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted lives, livelihood, communities and businesses worldwide.



“This is evident in our drive to mitigate the effects of the pandemic through food support donations to vulnerable Nigerians.

Also, in helping to redefine the role of the private sector, FMN in the wake of the pandemic, exhibited its leadership position by keying into its global supply network to donate critical medical supplies at a time when the world was experiencing a widespread shortage of critical medical supplies.



“The donation to over 15 states across the nation, catered for vulnerable Nigerians with food supplies and significantly expanded Nigeria’s testing capacity with 60,000 test kits, supporting the NCDC to manage the pandemic in Nigeria more effectively.”



Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

