FMN Plc acquires 71.69% majority stake in Honeywell

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied conglomerate giant, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, has announced the approval to acquire 71.69 per cent shares, being the majority stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (HFMP), formerly a portfolio company of Honeywell Group and a 5.06 per cent stake in HFMP held by First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank).

In a press statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday and signed by Modupe Thani, Head, Corporate Communications of FMN Plc, all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire a 71.69 per cent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has been approved by all relevant regulators, namely; the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX); and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC).indicating the confirmation that the transaction has now been consummated by the parties.

FMN said in the release that at a total enterprise value of N80 billion, Honeywell Group disposed a 71.69 per cent stake in HFMP to FMN. FMN Plc is expected to have bought and acquired the 71.69 per cent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills, as well as a 5.06 per cent stake in the firm for N4.20 Kobo per share. According to the release, given FMN’s parallel negotiation for both stakes, culminating in the agreements being executed, the transaction was concluded at N4.20 being the final equity price per share. However, following the completion of the transaction, renowned industrialist and board room guru, Obafoluke Otudeko, who is the founder of Honeywell flour mills pocketed a total of N22.24 billion ($53.55 million) from his stake in the deal.

Otudeko owns 66.8 percent of Honeywell Flour Mills, a leading flour and pasta product manufacturer operating under the auspices of Honeywell Group, which has a diverse product portfolio including Honeywell Semolina, Honeywell Noodles and Honeywell Pasta. FMN in the release said: “Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has obtained all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire a 71.69 per cent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, formerly a portfolio company of Honeywell Group and a 5.06 per cent stake in HFMP held by First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) and can confirm the transaction has now been consummated by the parties.

 

