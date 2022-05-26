FMN’s subsidiary rewards top performing customers

Golden Fertiliser company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) and one of the country’s leading fertiliser blending and distribution companies with a capacity of 450,000MTPA, has rewarded its top-performing customers for their significant contributions to the company’s success. Golden Fertiliser stated during its recently organised annual customer conference in Lagos that the event was to recognise and reward top-performing customers that have supported the brand sustainability.

In attendance at the event were FMN’s Director, Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, Sadiq Usman; the General Manager of Golden Agri Inputs Limited, a division of the FMN group and owners of the Golden Fertilizer brand and other senior officials of the FMN Group and the esteemed customers of Golden Fertiliser from across several trading regions across the country. Speaking at the event, Falade Olusegun recognised and appreciated Golden Fertiliser customers, who have undoubtedly become an intricate part of the company and kept the brand in its winning ways. He commented: “As the farmer’s friend, Golden Fertilizer has maintained its mission to provide appropriate fertilizer blends and agronomy support to ensure bountiful harvests for our farmers, thereby optimising local production and enhancing food security in our dear country.

“We recognise that we cannot achieve these lofty goals without you, our esteemed partners, which is why we are here today to thank you and acknowledge and appreciate your unwavering support as we continue on this journey of feeding the nation every day.” FMN’s Director, Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, Sadiq Usman, who also spoke during the event, reaffirmed the necessity of optimising Golden Fertilizer’s innovative model and its importance in positioning the company to face future challenges by strengthening its partnership with customers.

“I can assure you that FMN remains committed to strengthening its business model in Golden Fertilizer which places our customers at the core of our strategy. We thank you for your unwavering support over the years, even as we continue to attain greater heights by working together as a team. It is said that if you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go together. We look forward to going far with you, our partners,” he said. The ceremony culminated with a brilliant showpiece that saw several customers win large sums of money.

