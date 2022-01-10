Fmr. APGA scribe joins APC Natl Chairmanship race

Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Sani Shinkafi has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship race.

Shinkafi, whose posters flooded Abuja city on Sunday would be the second National Chairmanship aspirants from Zamfara State, North West.

The former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari is on the race for the APC National Chairmanship.

The posters which carried Shinkafi bold pictures and name surfaced on Sunday and were strategically posted on public infrastructures like traffic kiosks, bus stops in Garki, Central Area, Maitama, Wuse 11 Gwarinpa Airport Road around APC national secretariat and Shehu Shagari way opposite Ministry of Justice in the FCT.

Shinkafi had last year in his notification to the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State Mai Malam Buni on his interest to contest the position said “after wide consultations and discussions with my family, friends and political associates I have decided to heed the call to contest for the office of the National Chairman of our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“With my wide experience as the immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the immediate past Secretary of the Board of Trustees of APGA I believe that I have what it takes to run the affairs of the APC.

“I would want to continue with the great job done by the Acting National Chairman His Excellency Malam Mai Bunu in re-organizing and making the party the greatest party in Nigeria.

“In its bid to retain power in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria in 2023, there is urgent need for the party to look beyond personal interest to set its house in order by first of all ensuring that only a credible hand is ushered in to lead the party as the next National Chairman.”

He pointed out that “the party came with sound policies and programmes that would have salvaged the country but the party’s dream was shortlived because the forces that are not progressives joined the party through the backdoors only to win elections.

“The internal functions and wranglings within the rulling party made it to loss elections in Bauchi, Adamawa,Rivers,Imo , Oyo, Edo and Zamfara states among others apart from many legislative seats both at the states and National Assembly that were dashed away as results of poor handling of the party’s 2018 primaries.

He noted that “the party currently needs a leader who commands respect among his contemporaries, a man whose mind is bounded by reconciliatory traits and elder statesman who have paid a price for APC to survive against his personal interest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...