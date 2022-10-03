FMT, Lagos plan 1m jobs in maritime sector for youths

The Federal Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Government and industry stakeholders will tomorrow meet to discuss how to create one million jobs in the maritime sector for youths within one year. The event, being initiated by the Employment Clinic as part of efforts to reduce poverty and youth unemployment will be held in Apapa, Lagos.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Employment Clinic, Ms Ronke Kosoko, the event with the theme: “Project one million jobs: From impact to Legacies, heading to a new frontier in the maritime industry,” is being initiated to ensure that joblessyouthsarewithdrawn from the streets across the country.

She said: “The Federal Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Government and privateorganisationshavedeclaredtheirsupporttoensure the success of the project.

“Thousands of our youths can be engaged in fish trawling, ship building and repairs, cabotage, port and harbour, hydro power generation, off shore and off dockstevedoring, jettyoperation, ferry and boat services, tourism, platforms, pilot and towage boats, mooring and supply crew vessel, shipping, forwarding agencies, medium and small scale industries, reefers carriers, truck holding bays, refineries, petro-chemical shipping, dredgingand marinematerialsexcavation, supplyof bunkers of petroleum and water, cargoconsolidation, logistics and distribution.”

Kosoko stressed that it has become imperative to empower the youths in all the sub-sectors of the maritime industry in order to exploretheabundantresources flourishinginthewaterways and seabed, saying that the industry alone can absolved over five million workforce because of the potentials and the opportunities in the industry.

Expected at the event are the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ministerof Works andHousing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; chief executives of maritime agencies; Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operation Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Vicky Haastrup; Former Minister of interior, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho among others.

